SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $96.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $115.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.