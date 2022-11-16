SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 26.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 29.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $319,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $435.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $501.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $389.12 and its 200 day moving average is $406.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

