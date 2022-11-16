SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.74.

NYSE VEEV opened at $191.66 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $321.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 78.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

