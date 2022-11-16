2,290 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 171.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average is $68.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.