SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $87.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.81. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $107.46.

