SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.45. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $106.77.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

