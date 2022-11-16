SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,951,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $21.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. Analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.04.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

