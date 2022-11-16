SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $157,000 in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $23,846,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 995,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,820,000 after purchasing an additional 188,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,687,000 after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $16,578,000. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $14,291,000.
Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $90.13 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $110.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.75.
