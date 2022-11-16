SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 176.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $71,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHB. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $208.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

