SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 516.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 63,135 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV stock opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

