Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $86.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.32. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

