Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.08% of AvalonBay Communities worth $21,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.45.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $168.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.27. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

