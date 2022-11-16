Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 3,103 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $21,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $10,286,349. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.41 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.