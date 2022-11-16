SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFNM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 851.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 134,548 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,731,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,639,000. Chico Wealth RIA raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 391,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after buying an additional 71,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 190,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 53,698 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.44 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76.

