SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $147,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $106.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.45. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -766.67%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.