GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOUT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $709,000.

XOUT opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $46.06.

