SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $141,000 Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,910,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 9,239.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 957,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,304,000 after buying an additional 946,931 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,419,000 after buying an additional 747,040 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.68.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.