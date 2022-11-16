Pictet Asset Management SA Has $23.98 Million Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,497 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.48% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $23,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

BFAM stock opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $140.02. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

