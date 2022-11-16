SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,091 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62.

