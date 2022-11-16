Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 108,671 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.52% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $19,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $759,496,000 after buying an additional 52,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after buying an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after buying an additional 137,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after buying an additional 59,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,541,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $179,241,000 after buying an additional 54,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Shares of TNDM opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

