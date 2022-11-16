SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $140,000 in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,451 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First United by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First United by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First United by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in First United by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $123.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.77. First United Co. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $24.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.54%.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

