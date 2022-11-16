SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $132,000 in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.53) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

