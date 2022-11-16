SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $146,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Trimble by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 377,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Trimble by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Trimble by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Trimble by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 124,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $89.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

