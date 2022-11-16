SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 30,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in Mplx by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 24,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 75.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

