2,690 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in TransUnion by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in TransUnion by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.29.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransUnion from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

