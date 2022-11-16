Walleye Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Acri Capital Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ACACU)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acri Capital Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ACACU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.
Acri Capital Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACACU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Acri Capital Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.
Acri Capital Acquisition Company Profile
