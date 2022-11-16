Walleye Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Acri Capital Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ACACU)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acri Capital Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ACACU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Acri Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACACU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Acri Capital Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Get Acri Capital Acquisition alerts:

Acri Capital Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with technology-enabled companies operating in the areas of Software-as-a-Service, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and Internet of Things.

Receive News & Ratings for Acri Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acri Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.