Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 745,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after buying an additional 512,387 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NetEase from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

NetEase Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of NTES opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.78. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $118.19.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 19.88%. On average, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.18%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also

