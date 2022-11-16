Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 243,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 10,121,709 shares.The stock last traded at $4.12 and had previously closed at $4.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth $53,885,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,963,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,358 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth $1,627,000. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.