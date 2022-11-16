Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 243,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 10,121,709 shares.The stock last traded at $4.12 and had previously closed at $4.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth $53,885,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,963,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,358 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth $1,627,000. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

