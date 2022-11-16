Walleye Capital LLC Has $569,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in General Electric by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $106.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

