The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck Sells 14,250 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 14th, Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00.
Hershey Price Performance
HSY opened at $217.31 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $175.08 and a one year high of $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36.
Hershey Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 25.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 53.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.
About Hershey
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hershey (HSY)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.