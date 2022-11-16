The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck Sells 14,250 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY opened at $217.31 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $175.08 and a one year high of $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 25.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 53.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

