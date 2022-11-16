Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Insider Guy Carling Sells 36,250 Shares of Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MNST opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $100.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

