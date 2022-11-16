Walleye Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 50,400 Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISAA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Spark I by 133.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 178,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 102,259 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Spark I during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,309,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in Iron Spark I by 28.2% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 256,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 56,352 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Iron Spark I by 5.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 823,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Spark I by 31.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 96,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Iron Spark I Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ISAA stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target business in the consumer brands that are tech-enabled.

