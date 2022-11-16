Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 6,286 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 204.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 856.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 258.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BCC opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.