Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 72.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $258,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 6.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $13,774,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inari Medical Trading Up 5.3 %
Inari Medical stock opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -199.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00.
In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $4,182,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,243,180.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $561,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,769,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $4,182,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,243,180.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,442 shares of company stock worth $11,194,948. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
