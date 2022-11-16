Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,970 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,615 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,788,000 after purchasing an additional 552,758 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 78.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

