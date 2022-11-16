Walleye Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,695 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 67.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $50,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 333.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWEN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

