Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Director Bahram Akradi Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) Director Bahram Akradi sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,107,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,696,353 shares in the company, valued at $64,987,283.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.2 %

NOG stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,761,000 after buying an additional 1,282,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,127,000 after buying an additional 326,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,138,000 after buying an additional 122,883 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,748,000 after buying an additional 189,595 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

