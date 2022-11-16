Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Director Bahram Akradi Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) Director Bahram Akradi sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,107,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,696,353 shares in the company, valued at $64,987,283.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.2 %
NOG stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11.
Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.
Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.
Read More
