Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 38,148 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,223,654 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 38,148 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 49.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 415,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 37.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 21.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Featured Articles

