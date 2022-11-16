Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $884,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 27,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 4,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,295.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,603.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 4,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,295.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,603.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

HPP stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Stories

