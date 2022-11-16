Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 461,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,661 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARS. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cars.com by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 43,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Cars.com by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 467,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 57,176 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cars.com news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 4,064 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $59,009.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $985.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,481.48 and a beta of 1.94.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). Cars.com had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARS. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Cars.com to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

