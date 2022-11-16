Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 1,125 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American States Water Stock Performance

AWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $96.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American States Water has a 12 month low of $71.22 and a 12 month high of $103.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average is $82.96.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.