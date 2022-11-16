Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 37,848 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 66,400.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,848 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.90.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

