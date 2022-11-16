SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $162,000 in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SLF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Shares of SLF opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.