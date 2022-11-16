Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,060 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Bilibili worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BILI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bilibili by 101.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Bilibili by 165.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,711 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 39.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 7.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 144.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.68.

Bilibili Price Performance

NASDAQ BILI opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.97. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $89.80.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.