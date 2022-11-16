Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,717 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Werner Enterprises worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,685,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,092,000 after buying an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 23.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,215,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,943,000 after buying an additional 600,874 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 44.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,533,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after buying an additional 781,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,799,000 after buying an additional 79,912 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $48.79.

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.36.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

