Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,828 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of GrafTech International worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 847,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 80,774 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 481,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 115,200 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 752,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 147,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,803,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after acquiring an additional 141,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

NYSE:EAF opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

