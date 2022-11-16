Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 312,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 65,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $148.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.60 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.