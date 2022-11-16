Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,711 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 50.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 49.3% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 14.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 18.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTM. StockNews.com raised shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TTM opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

