Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 48,618 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,618 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of UMH Properties worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 150.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $164,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -156.86%.

In other news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch purchased 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $49,932.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,631.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,328 shares of company stock worth $51,930. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

