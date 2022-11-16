JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at $2,211,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 308,212 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in JOYY by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 784,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,827,000 after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares during the period. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $57.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.85 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is 274.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

Featured Stories

